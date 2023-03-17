Aave (AAVE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $76.57 or 0.00289853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $68.52 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aave

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

