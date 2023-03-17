AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 20,340,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $7.48 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 32.66%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

