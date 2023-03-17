Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Shares Down 4.7%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.01 ($0.06). 73,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 305,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).

Abingdon Health Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.70. The firm has a market cap of £6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90.

Abingdon Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, nucleic acid lateral flow tests used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Articles

