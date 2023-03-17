Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 2,232 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $20,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

ACEL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 101,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,681. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $770.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 7,430,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,731,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,075,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

