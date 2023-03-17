Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives $28.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accor from €30.50 ($32.80) to €31.90 ($34.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accor from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Accor Stock Performance

Accor stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

