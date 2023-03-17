Achain (ACT) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Achain (ACT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $200,300.71 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005147 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004072 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

