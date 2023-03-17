Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.11.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Stories

