Addison Capital Co Has $254,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 10,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $473.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.60. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

