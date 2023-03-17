ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

