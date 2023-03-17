Adem Karafili Buys 30,000 Shares of Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) Stock

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI – Get Rating) insider Adem Karafili purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($16,000.00).

Adem Karafili also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Adem Karafili purchased 6,058 shares of Top Shelf International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,125.07 ($3,416.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71.

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd engages in the production, marketing, and selling of NED Australian Whisky and Grainshaker Hand Made Vodka spirit products in Australia. It also provides canning, bottling, and contract packaging services to third party beverage manufacturers; and produces Australian agave spirit.

