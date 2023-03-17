Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

