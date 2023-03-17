Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $225.50

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 225.50 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.75), with a volume of 383972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMS. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.61) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.78) price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 262.40. The company has a market capitalization of £490.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3,012.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

