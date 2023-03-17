AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $83,580.00.

AdvanSix stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $956.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

