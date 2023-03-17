AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AerCap Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.39. 2,710,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. AerCap has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,347,000 after purchasing an additional 128,473 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,229,000 after purchasing an additional 69,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

