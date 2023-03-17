Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Up 11.5% in February

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

AJRD stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.75. 4,038,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

