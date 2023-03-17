AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. AEye had a negative return on equity of 70.52% and a negative net margin of 2,294.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 229,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,241. The company has a market cap of $66.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.77. AEye has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

About AEye

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AEye during the first quarter worth $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AEye during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AEye by 240.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AEye during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

