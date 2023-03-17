AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,294.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
AEye Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LIDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. AEye has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye
About AEye
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDR)
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.