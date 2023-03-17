AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 70.52% and a negative net margin of 2,294.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
LIDR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.77. AEye has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIDR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
