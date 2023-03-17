Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

