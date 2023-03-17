Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells $188,341.30 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 13,034 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $188,341.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,449.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agiliti Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AGTI opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,202 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 108,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,306 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

