Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells $76,400.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agiliti Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $14.85 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after buying an additional 4,032,202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth $18,815,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth $6,706,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares during the period.

AGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

