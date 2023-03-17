Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Trading Up 4.6%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $50.37. Approximately 2,873,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,020,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

