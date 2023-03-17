Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.65. 899,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.28. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

