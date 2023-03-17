Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.52.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 5.6 %

ABNB opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock worth $256,807,889. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.