Alembic Global Advisors Upgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to “Overweight”

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Methanex Stock Up 2.1 %

MEOH stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 167,662 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

