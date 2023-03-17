Alexander (Alex) White Buys 17,000 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,255.00 ($11,503.33).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 95,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,850.00 ($65,233.33).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 81,675 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$85,758.75 ($57,172.50).

On Friday, March 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 140,636 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$147,667.80 ($98,445.20).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 122,689 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$128,823.45 ($85,882.30).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

