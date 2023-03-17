Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.61 EPS.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %
Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on AQN shares. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
Recommended Stories
