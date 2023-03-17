Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $52.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00050420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020610 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,445,633 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,882,474 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

