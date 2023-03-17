Algorand Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65.85 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $65.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00062756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020141 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,444,748 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,881,589 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.