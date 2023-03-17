Align Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 155 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Shares of PH opened at $314.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

