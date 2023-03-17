Align Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after buying an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 220.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $234.96 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

