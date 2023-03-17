Align Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 56.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Price Performance

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.29%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

