Align Wealth Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

