Align Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $52.66 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

