Align Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $105.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $133.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

