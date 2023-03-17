Align Wealth Management LLC Takes $184,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.2% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 107,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 218,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

