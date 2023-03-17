Align Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.6% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

