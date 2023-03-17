Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ATD opened at C$62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$49.58 and a 52 week high of C$65.95.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.