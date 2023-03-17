Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$74.00 at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

OTCMKTS ANCTF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.50. 35,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,046. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

