Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.69.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ATD stock traded down C$1.32 on Friday, hitting C$61.29. 2,153,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$49.58 and a twelve month high of C$65.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.