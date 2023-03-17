Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 959.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $176.56.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,439 shares of company stock worth $984,461 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 886.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 358.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,068.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

