Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $603.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 40,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 1,329.3% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 82,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 76,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies



Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

