Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

