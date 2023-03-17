Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.39.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
