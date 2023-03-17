Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.11

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $138.80 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.01265156 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010378 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.58 or 0.01551748 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

