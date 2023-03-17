Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.33. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 28,046 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alpha Services and in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

