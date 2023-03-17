Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Update

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

In related news, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $33,132.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $33,132.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,226,711.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,718 shares of company stock worth $15,233,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $494,304,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after buying an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock valued at $130,377,000 after buying an additional 452,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

