Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,794,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,109,917 shares.The stock last traded at $61.07 and had previously closed at $61.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

