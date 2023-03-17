Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.
About Ambac Financial Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.