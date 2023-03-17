Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

