Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $179.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $94.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.