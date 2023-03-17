América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Down 7.4% in February

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 9,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AMX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 1,260,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,437. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 92.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in América Móvil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

